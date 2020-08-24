Deutsche Bank Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Square from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of SQ opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

