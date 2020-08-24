Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $54.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 2774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.