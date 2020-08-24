DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of DMPI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 1,331,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,414. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.