Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.22

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.22 and last traded at $206.45, with a volume of 15971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.