Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.22

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.22 and last traded at $206.45, with a volume of 15971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

