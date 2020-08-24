Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of DJCO opened at $286.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $317.01.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.47, for a total transaction of $1,947,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,299.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.65, for a total transaction of $978,010.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,294 shares of company stock worth $3,238,795. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 81.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 396.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

