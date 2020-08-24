CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 73.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 21.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. 93,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.