Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,199,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 2,515,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

