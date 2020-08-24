Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

CROX opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 7.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

