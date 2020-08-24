Critical Review: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 2 0 2.29

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 131.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

