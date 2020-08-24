Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $10.00 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

