Credit Suisse Group Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$103.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.23.

TSE:RY opened at C$97.92 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,478,627 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

