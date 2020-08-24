CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $931,816.08 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $931,816.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

