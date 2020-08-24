Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.04

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 86601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 105.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

