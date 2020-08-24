Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 624,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $33.62. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Core-Mark by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

