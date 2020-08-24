Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. 26,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,370. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

