CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $10.42 on Friday. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

