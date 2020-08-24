Contrasting Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ares Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 9 0 2.82 AssetMark Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ares Management currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Ares Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 5.81 $148.88 million $1.67 23.80 AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.13 -$420,000.00 $0.54 44.17

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Ares Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 6.39% 15.46% 1.98% AssetMark Financial -2.99% 2.78% 1.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Management beats AssetMark Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.