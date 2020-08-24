Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,275. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

