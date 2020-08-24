ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 194,849 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

