Comparing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (NYSE:GLPEY)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -112.30% 17.17% 6.24% GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR -1.76% 1.51% 0.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Laredo Petroleum and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 6 0 2.50 GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 0 2 6 0 2.75

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 213.94%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.20 -$342.46 million $14.80 0.94 GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR $17.88 billion 0.48 $435.68 million $0.26 20.08

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. Additionally, it offers business management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

