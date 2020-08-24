Comparing GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Murphy Oil (OTCMKTS:MUR)

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -680.14% -18.48% Murphy Oil 10.64% -1.36% -0.65%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GulfSlope Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 10 2 0 2.00

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $13.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Risk & Volatility

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.77 $1.15 billion $0.87 16.22

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats GulfSlope Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

