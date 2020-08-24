Comparing Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & PING AN INS GRP/S (NYSE:PNGAY)

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PING AN INS GRP/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PING AN INS GRP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assurant has a consensus price target of $148.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than PING AN INS GRP/S.

Profitability

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PING AN INS GRP/S N/A N/A N/A Assurant 3.95% 10.23% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and Assurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PING AN INS GRP/S $156.47 billion 1.26 $16.23 billion N/A N/A Assurant $10.09 billion 0.71 $382.60 million $8.55 14.11

PING AN INS GRP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant.

Volatility and Risk

PING AN INS GRP/S has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PING AN INS GRP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Assurant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PING AN INS GRP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assurant beats PING AN INS GRP/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PING AN INS GRP/S

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers, as well as provides wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment offers trust services, as well as undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment provides brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management services, finance lease business, and other asset management services. The company's Fintech & Healthtech segment offers various financial and daily-life services through Internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, financial leasing, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development, and insurance sale agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services. Further, it operates expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.