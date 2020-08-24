Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,858 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

