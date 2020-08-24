Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.99

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 34243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

