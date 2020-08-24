Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.