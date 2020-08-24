Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

CNS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,440. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.