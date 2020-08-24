Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,687. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

