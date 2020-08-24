CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Hits $964,611.65

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $964,611.65 and $22,978.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005651 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,493,806 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

