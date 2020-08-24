Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
