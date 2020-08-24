Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

