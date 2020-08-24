CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.3 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered CK Hutchison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $5.52 on Monday. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.45.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

