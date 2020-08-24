City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of City by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

