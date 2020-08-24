Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

