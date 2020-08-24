Citigroup Trims Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price to $71.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CREE. TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CREE opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

