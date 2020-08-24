Citigroup Trims Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price to $71.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CREE. TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.
CREE opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
