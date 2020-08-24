Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 517,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

