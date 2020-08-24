Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $2.41

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00020508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $153,366.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.68 or 0.05543507 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

