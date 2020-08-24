Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $103.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 525,332 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

