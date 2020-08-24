Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $199,204.83 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRL opened at $216.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,882,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

