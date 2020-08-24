Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

