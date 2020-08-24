Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBIO. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CBIO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.