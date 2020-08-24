Carry Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Carry has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,554,527 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

