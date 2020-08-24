Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.44

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 27294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

