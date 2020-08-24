CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

