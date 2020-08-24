Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

CPST opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

