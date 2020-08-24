Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.56. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

