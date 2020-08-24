Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

