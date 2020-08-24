Cape ANN Savings Bank Takes $1.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 535.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

