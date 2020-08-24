Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $66,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

CP stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $298.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,261. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

