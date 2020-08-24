Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,653 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 162,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,105. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

