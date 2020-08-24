Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.25 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.