Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,942,000 after acquiring an additional 723,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,071,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,613. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

