Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $13.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

CMBM opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

